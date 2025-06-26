Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged roads in Tondiarpet await restoration

CHENNAI: Residents and commuters in Tondiarpet's Ward 42 continue to grapple with deteriorated road infrastructure on Kailasam Street and Seniamman Kovil Street, both of which fall under Zone 4 of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The road at Kailasam Street, which houses Tondiarpet Government Peripheral Hospital and a Chennai Corporation Primary School, was last laid out over a decade ago, while the stretch at Seniamman Kovil Street was laid five years ago. The ongoing Metro Water pipeline works have worsened the condition of these roads.

The narrow Seniamman Kovil street, housing residential complexes and small commercial buildings, witnesses frequent congestion and makes commuting difficult, particularly during school hours and rain.

“I don't know when they were last laid, but it should be many years. During school times, two-wheelers struggle to navigate these narrow stretches. Adding to the woes, the stretch becomes filthy during the rain,” said Raguram, a resident of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Both roads witness regular vehicular movement, but potholes, uneven surfacing have become a common sight. The condition of Seniamman Kovil Street is even worse, with ongoing Metro Water works which have further damaged the road surface.

When contacted, Ward 42 Councillor M Renuka told DT Next, “The delay in road repair work is due to the Metro Water work, which is a part of a larger project that has been ongoing for a year, connecting Royapuram and Tondiarpet.” She added that they had specifically requested deeper placement of the water pipeline beneath the stormwater drain line in Seniamman Kovil Street, which contributed to the prolonged work.

“The road work will commence once the pipeline laying is complete,” the councillor assured.