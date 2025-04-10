Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged manhole on Demellows Road poses threat to motorists

CHENNAI: Amid various civic issues in the city, damaged manholes and spilling of sewage water on the roads have become a persistent problem across the city. They pose a significant risk to commuters and make their lives miserable.

Demellows Road in Choolai, which connects numerous northern parts of the city, also poses the same risk. The commuters from northern parts navigate through this road to reach Central. However, the damaged manhole in the middle of the road endangers commuters’ lives, as it poses the risk of skidding.

It is to be noted that the Rainbow Siddhachal apartment and commercial establishments are located near the road. The road witnesses high movement of two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles daily.

A resident of Choolai, A Balamurugan, explained, “Clogged drains in the residential area have led to overflowing of sewage water from the manhole. Motorists are forced to navigate the road amid a foul-smelling odour emanating from the spilled sewage water. The issue has been persisting for a long time, but no action has been taken so far.”

“While following a car, a bike came at 40km speed, and suddenly the two-wheeler lost control after hitting the manhole, and the biker got injured. Though the civic body officials replaced the damaged lid of the manhole, the frequent movement of heavy vehicles has wrecked the manhole,” said an auto driver.

A commercial establishment owner said, “Last week, two bikers lost control due to the sewage sludge, however, they escaped with minor injuries.”

When DT Next contacted the ward 77 councillor, the councillor said, “The officials concerned have been looking into the issue consistently. As the movement of heavy vehicles is inevitable, it will take some time to fix the issue permanently.”