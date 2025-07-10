Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged Kolathur roads await re-laying; departments play blame game

CHENNAI: No respite for the residents and motorists from the damaged and poorly maintained roads across the city. With the threat of accidents looming over the public, the departments concerned continue to play the blame game.

The negligence of officials has resulted in challenging road conditions, which deprive motorists and commuters of a smooth travel experience.

The residents of Devaki Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, and Nagalakshmi Nagar in Kolathur expressed concern over the roads that need to be relaid soon.

“The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) did the pipe laying works without proper plans. They dug the roads and left them in a bad condition. Even the auto drivers are unable to come onto the streets. Earlier, they were tar roads. If the departments had ensured full completion of works on one side of the road before starting works on the other side, the roads would not have become unusable,” said M Kishore Kumar, a resident of Devaki Nagar.

“But they have dug the entire road and not repaired it. The damaged roads become slushy during rain, and motorists struggle to navigate through them. When complaints were raised, the Greater Chennai Corporation and Metro Water Board blamed each other. However, it’s the public that suffers the most. The works commenced one month ago, and around 150 residents, particularly elderly people, find it difficult to navigate through the roads or even enter the houses,” Kishore said.

When contacted, Ward 30 councillor, D Duraiswamy said, “The issue has been brought to the attention of the Corporation and we are waiting for the tender allocation process to be completed. Work will be completed soon.”