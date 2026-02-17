Chennai Citizen Connect: Complete sewage, SWD works soon, Adambakkam residents urge CMWSSB

Similarly, locals in Adambakkam have raised concerns over the installation of sewage pipelines by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Masthan Gori Street for over a month.

The project has blocked the entire road for more than a month, preventing even ambulances from entering the street during emergencies.

According to residents, the decade-old sewage pipelines frequently suffer from blockages and seepage on Masthan Gori Street. To replace this ageing infrastructure, the CMWSSB initiated work last year and completed a portion of the road before the monsoon. The pending work resumed last month, with several hundred meters currently underway. However, this construction has blocked the only access route for residents to reach Palandi Amman Koil Street.