Chennai Citizen Connect: Complete sewage, SWD works soon, Adambakkam residents urge CMWSSB

CHENNAI: Due to the installation of sewage pipelines and Stormwater Drains (SWDs) across the city, residents in many areas have frequently experienced road blockages and narrowing streets over the years.
Similarly, locals in Adambakkam have raised concerns over the installation of sewage pipelines by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Masthan Gori Street for over a month.
The project has blocked the entire road for more than a month, preventing even ambulances from entering the street during emergencies.
According to residents, the decade-old sewage pipelines frequently suffer from blockages and seepage on Masthan Gori Street. To replace this ageing infrastructure, the CMWSSB initiated work last year and completed a portion of the road before the monsoon. The pending work resumed last month, with several hundred meters currently underway. However, this construction has blocked the only access route for residents to reach Palandi Amman Koil Street.
K Lakshmi, a resident of the street, said, “The installation work blocks the entire street and leaves no space for pedestrians to walk or cross this particular stretch. A few days ago, due to the ongoing work, we were forced to keep our children home from school. We urge the officials to expedite the project and complete it within ten days.”
Raising similar concerns, another resident, P Vignesh Raja, explained, “When similar work was done last year, the soil was so loose that an earthmover sank into the ground after the pipes were installed. While we appreciate the work being done, it must be executed properly.”
An official from the CMWSSB stated, “The installation of the 600 mm diametre sewage pipeline is under way at Masthan Gori Street, and work is happening in full swing. All works are expected to be completed by the end of the month.”