Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters flag adverse conditions of bus stop on Wallajah Road

CHENNAI: With the temperature nearing anywhere closer to 40 degrees Celsius in the city, an efficient infrastructure for the public has become the need of the hour.

But, a bus stop on Wallajah Road in Anna Salai, which is also being used as a pedestrian pathway, is quite opposite to what counts as a functional infrastructure.

DT Next, on April 10, reported that a bus stand located opposite Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (TNGMSSH) was also being used as a pedestrian walkway and called for the need to improve the facility. Even over a month after the report, the issue persists as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has still not addressed the concern.

“The location is neither a bus stop nor a pedestrian walk. It deprives the people of their rightful public space,” said a regular commuter.

Meanwhile, Joel Shelton Terrance F, policy researcher - Reach the Unreached, posted on social media that the bus stop at Wallajah Road on Anna Salai is in adverse condition.

“With the consistent rise in temperature in the city, both GCC and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) should prioritise surveying the condition of all bus stands and address the concerns raised by the public,” said Joel.

On April 8, Joel on social media wrote, “Requesting MTC and GCC to fix seats for people as elderly people, children and women are seen standing or resting on the platform while waiting for the bus.”

Though GCC registered a complaint with an expiry date to resolve the issue before April 11, so far the concern has not been addressed. “On April 26, GCC assured action will be addressed at the earliest, while I flagged the issue once again, but so far no respite for the public,” added Joel.

The department officials did not respond when contacted.