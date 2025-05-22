Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters exposed to vagaries of weather as bus stop near Ampa Mall lacks shelter

CHENNAI: The bus stop near Ampa Skyone Mall (previously known as Skywalk Mall) in Aminjikarai, one of the busiest transit points in the locality, lacks a shelter, leaving commuters exposed to the harsh summer heat.

Located on the Poonamallee High Road, the bus stop sees a high daily footfall with several Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) services halting here.

In the absence of a designated shelter, commuters often take refuge in the entrance areas or the shades of the nearby shops.

Many say the lack of cover is challenging during the peak summer months and also on rainy days.

“It will be better if there is one that can accommodate at least 10-15 people,” said a commuter.

While the need for a shelter is evident, the space available near the stop appears limited. What the Greater Chennai Corporation plans to do about it remains unclear.

When DT Next contacted the Zone 8 office, under which the bus stop falls, the zonal officer did not respond.

Meanwhile, Ward 106 councillor N Ramalingam pointed fingers at Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan and declined to engage further.

The issue is not unique to Aminjikarai. Several bus stops across the city lack shelters, either due to ongoing civic construction or inadequate space.

Commuters say that while large infrastructure projects are being undertaken across the city, small but essential facilities like these continue to be overlooked.