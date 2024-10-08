Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters demand to repair faulty signal on NH in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Commuters on the National Highway in Tambaram have been demanding authorities concerned to repair the faulty signal near Irumbuliyur.

The signal in the crossing on the National Highway near Irumbuliyur underpass has not been in working condition for nearly a month.

Though this is one of the important junctions the authorities have not taken any steps to repair the faulty signal.

Every day thousands of people travel on the vehicular subway in Tambaram which links the Tambaram East and West.

The road is busy all the time and is mostly used by school and college students who usually travel to their institutions in East Tambaram.

This is one of the most difficult crossings as vehicles will be passing by all the time.

Especially during the night, it will be difficult to cross the National Highway without a proper functioning signal, said K Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Tambaram.

This is a spot where accidents happen most of the time and leaving the faulty signal unattended would make way for some more mishaps in the upcoming days, said the regular commuters.

When contacted a police official said he would look into the issue and take steps to repair the faulty signal soon.