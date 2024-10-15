Chennai Citizen connect: Commuters cry foul as woes at Perambur bus terminus persist

CHENNAI: For the past three years, the Perambur bus terminus has remained in bad shape with damaged surface and water stagnation during the rainy days. This is mainly due to a lack of proper stormwater drains and road re-laid.

Commuters and residents have complained that the surface area of the terminus is uneven and riddled with potholes. With rain lashing the city and the northeast monsoon expected anytime, the terminus has become slushy with water stagnation causing trouble for passengers. Though the issue has been escalated to the civic body authorities, no steps have been taken so far.

"In 2020, before the Assembly elections, Rs 75 lakh was spent to redevelop the bus terminus from MLA fund. But instead of addressing the issues faced by the people, the construction of an arch for self-promotion was prioritised. Every year commuters face the same problem. Commuters are at risk of hurting themselves while boarding the buses when the tarmac is flooded," lamented C Raghukumar, convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.

"We have been complaining for several years and it has not been addressed so far. Recently, when escalated to the Corporation they said that once the Ganeshpuram subway is completed the stormwater drain would be rectified," he added.

A few years ago, the local body re-laid the bus route road near the Perambur bus terminus without milling, and now the level of the terminus is lower than the main road which is one of the reasons for water logging in the bus terminus. In addition, stormwater drain constructed to prevent inundation has not been effective for the last three years.

Residents stated that the excess rainwater from the interior residential streets flows to the SWD on the main road and then onto Otteri Nullah. However, since the road and bus terminus heights are not equal the rainwater floods the terminus causing inconvenience to the people.

"Until they increase the terminus height the issue will not be resolved. The department concerned should take appropriate action immediately," said B Ajan, a resident of Perambur.

When contacted a senior official in Tiru Vi Ka Nagar Zone 6 said that the waterlogging in the bus terminus has been escalated. “We have taken steps to prevent inundation on the main road,” he added.