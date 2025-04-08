Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters complain about waste dumping in Park Town

CHENNAI: In many instances, the civic body claims achievements in solid waste management in the city, but in reality, it is the opposite. Commuters on the Ekambareswarar Agraharam Street in Park Town complain about the huge garbage pile dumped on the roadside.

Being one of the busiest areas in the capital city, many people use the road. A huge pile-up of garbage on the road is causing the problem.

"There is a rusted electricity box on the road, and people are dumping waste around it. There has been an instance when there was an electric shock from the box due to the waste gathering and mixing with stagnant water. The people from nearby markets and temples dump the waste here," said Deepak Kumar Jain, a seller in the area.

“Despite our keeping CCTV cameras to catch the miscreants who dump the waste, the garbage is being disposed of here. Greater Chennai Corporation doesn't take any steps to check the cameras and nab those who do the dirty job. Even after several complaints have been raised, the officials are not responding to the issue. We are even afraid whether the officials would pass the blame on to us," Deepak added.

Despite being located very few kilometres away from the Ripon Building, which houses the Greater Chennai Corporation, Park Town is facing the problem of becoming a garbage dump zone.

"It is a common sight in Park Town to find waste being dumped indiscriminately. The lethargic attitude of the Corporation officials is also one of the reasons for this mess," said R Ramesh, a civic activist.

When contacted, an official attached to GCC said, "We have been informed about the issue and steps are taken to clear the waste daily. Corporation is also conducting an awareness programme to educate the nearby traders and residents about proper disposal of waste."