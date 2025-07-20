Chennai Citizen Connect: Collapsing PHC impacts Tambaram residents’ access to healthcare

CHENNAI: A Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tambaram is facing challenges due to inadequate infrastructure and non-functional facilities, impacting residents’ access to healthcare.

The PHC, which is located within Ward 50 of Tambaram Corporation, was inaugurated in 2016. At the time of its inauguration, it was announced that the PHC was meant to serve the residents of Ranganathapuram and surrounding areas, including Kasturibai Nagar, Kadapperi, Ramesh Nagar, and Pulikkoradu.

Several pregnant women who visit the PHC for routine check-ups are forced to travel to the government hospitals located farther away in Chromepet or Egmore for childbirth due to the absence of delivery wards or labour rooms at this centre.

Following repeated requests, the government had sanctioned the construction of a full-fledged maternity hospital on the same premises. A new facility with 15 beds and an operation theatre was constructed for Rs 15 crore and was inaugurated. However, the upgraded building is yet to become operational for maternity services.

The residents claimed that even the existing infrastructure is deteriorating. Frequent power outages and a lack of an inverter add to the difficulties, forcing healthcare staff to manage with candlelight.

The RO water purifier installed at the centre has been non-functional for over two years. Several air conditioning units are broken and remain unrepaired, making it difficult to maintain a hygienic and comfortable environment for patients.

“The centre is in such a state that it is facing imminent closure,” said former councillor MK Nagoorkani. “Three years ago, the former Tambaram Commissioner inspected the facility and assured that it would be upgraded to a maternity hospital soon. But nothing has materialised so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official from the Tambaram corporation noted that work to open the maternity ward for operations is under way and will be completed soon.