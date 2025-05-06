Chennai Citizen Connect: Clear illegally parked vehicles from Venkateshwara Lane, urge residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Venkateshwara Lane in Choolaimedu have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take stern action against the persons parking vehicles illegally on the lane. The vehicles are found parked haphazardly, blocking the entire lane without even providing space for walking.

The fruits, vegetables and grocery shops in Anna Nedum Pathai are the main reason for the above-mentioned lane facing the brunt, as people who visit these shops just park their vehicles wherever they find spots.

Adding to it, this lane is also one of the major interior stretches connecting Nelson Manickam Road, Arumbakkam and Kodambakkam.

The vendors near the Venkateshwara Lane have been eating up the road space and littering the road with fruit and vegetable waste, causing difficulty to commuters and residents.

“It is painful for us, as the entrance of the lane is always blocked by two-wheelers and vehicles of the vendors. The Corporation has allotted a vending zone for vendors without dustbins, and they litter the road with vegetable and fruit waste,” said Praveen Kumar, a resident of Venkateshwara Lane.

Also, the patients who come to Sivasakthi Hospital are forced to park their vehicle at the beginning of the lane.

“In the morning and evening hours, we face hardship to go out both ways on the lane,” stated another resident.

When DT Next contacted the ward councillor, she stated, “Whenever I am going for inspection, I ensure the illegally-parked vehicles are removed and the lane cleared. I will make sure adequate steps are taken to stop the vehicles that forcefully park at any available space. Also, I'll inform the area engineer to take action against the vehicles and its owners during inspections in the area.”