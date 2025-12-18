Chennai Citizen Connect: Clear branches blocking street lights on Sterling Avenue, urge motorists

CHENNAI: With tree pruning often going unchecked on several Bus Route Roads (BRR) and interior roads across the city, the uncut tree branches on Sterling Avenue in Nungambakkam block the illumination from street lights, posing a safety hazard for motorists at night.

Sterling Avenue, a close to 200-meter crucial stretch, connects Sterling Road and Tank Bund Road. On both sides of the stretch, branches cover the street lights. Pedestrians have no alternative but to walk through a dark stretch, and the risk of accidents is high.

Motorists coming from Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam, and Aminjikarai, as well as other neighbourhoods, reach Sterling Avenue via Sterling Road and Nelson Manickam Road to access T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Mahalingapuram, and the vicinity.

A regular commuter from Choolaimedu, alleged, "Ahead of monsoon, GCC had trimmed the overgrown tree branches in several interior and Bus Route Roads in and around the city. However, they failed to clear the tree branches that were obstructing the lights on Sterling Avenue."

Thagaraya Nagar resident, K Avinash, who uses this route to reach his home, said, "The stretch remains dark, though the functioning street lights are in place. We request that the officials clear the tree branches. Due to poor illumination, the potholes on the road are not visible, and the chances of accidents occurring are high for motorists."

A zonal-level officer in the Chennai Corporation earlier said, "The patch works on the stretch are under way. We have also informed the electrical department workers to cut the tree branches." It may be noted that the civic body has completed the patchwork on the stretch.