Chennai Citizen Connect: Chitlapakkam residents seek paved parking area, closing of open trench

CHENNAI: Residents of Chitlapakkam have demanded paved parking for two-wheelers and proper entry and exit points, besides the existing trench to be covered.

"We need a 10-foot wide paved parking space for two wheelers on the available land with two entry and exit points, with proper ramps, one on Chitlapakkam 3rd Main Road and the other on Gandhi Street,” Dayanand Krishnan, a resident and civic activist of Chitlapakkam, said.

He also suggested that the existing open trench cut by Tambaram Corporation on the land be converted into a covered concrete drain, which will facilitate the parking of two-wheelers away from the bustling traffic on the Third Main Road.

“The land can easily accommodate 200 two-wheelers so that the traffic jam due to haywire parking can be avoided,” the activist said.

He went on to say that the open trench dug by Tambaram Corporation to carry sullage water cuts across the open parking area and thereby blocking the entry and exit points to the parking area.

"The roads are jam-packed during peak hours. Adding to that, people visiting the lake are parking their vehicles on both sides of the road causing snarls," said P Viswanathan, Convener of Chitlapakkam Residents Association Coordination Committee.

When contacted, Ward 34 Councillor GS Purushothaman said, "The Corporation has already taken initiatives for levelling the parking space and to make the trench into a proper sewage line. A permanent drainage will be constructed to close the trench in another two months."