Chennai Citizen Connect: Chitlapakkam residents complain about sewage flowing through SWDs

CHENNAI: Residents of Chitlapakkam complained of the stormwater drains which have been filled with sewage discharged from the residential and commercial buildings. Despite multiple complaints, the issue has not been addressed by the authorities concerned.

"Though the Roundtana (Roundabout) at Chitlapakkam Varadaraja Junction is a welcome project, the stormwater drain construction that seems unnecessary and without a proper plan has become a mess in the locality. All we can see is the drain on State Highway is being connected to a sewage-filled SWD alongside Varadaraja theatre. This ultimately will be connected to the Chitlapakkam Lake, Gangai Amman Pond or Sembakkam Lake and causing more pollution. Who asked for such a sewage drain?" asked Sunil, a resident and activist in the area.

He further added that the drain on the highway is also legalising road encroachments instead of turning it into a proper footpath.

The residents lamented that due to lack of funds, they have not carried out several development works in the locality, but are indulging in such unnecessary works wasting taxpayers’ money.

"A state which has no funds for proper roads, underground drainage system, drinking water treatment plants is lavishly spending on unnecessary drain work and aiding illegal sewage flow into lakes and ponds. We urge the MLA and civic authorities to act against the issue at the earliest," said K Gnanasekar, another resident of Chitlapakkam.

When contacted an official ensured that immediate steps would be taken against the issue and prevent sewage being discharged into the stormwater drain.