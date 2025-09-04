Chennai Citizen Connect: Chitlapakkam lake regulator sans fence poses safety risk

CHENNAI: Raising concerns over safety risks, Chitlapakkam residents demand a grill cover over the regulator in Chitlapakkam lake to avoid accidents.

“During rains, if someone falls into the water as the regulator remains open, there are high chances of people being swept away in the water. In case of no water, there are chances of minor injuries. The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials concerned must ensure that the grill cover is provided so that no fatalities occur,” said P Viswanathan, the convener of Chitlapakkam Residents Association Coordination Committee.

The regulator has been in place to carry water from Chitlapakkam to Sembakkam for a stretch of 2 km. The banks of Chitlapakkam Lake are frequented by around 2,000 people per day, especially the elderly who are regular walkers, and kids who come to play around daily. For the safety of the people visiting the lake, the regulator must be covered. Even for the side walls, a railing must be fixed,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident and civic activist in the area.

“We have already requested the WRD officials for the grill cover. However, they have been delaying it, citing fund allocation issues,” he added.

When contacted, an official attached to the WRD said, “Normally, regulators are constructed with a fence. In Chitlapakkam, the proposal has been given for constructing a grill, and it will be constructed soon. The project is delayed due to fund allocation, and it will start as soon as the funds are allocated.”