Chennai Citizen Connect: Cemetery Road in Royapuram a road to hell, allege angry motorists

CHENNAI: Improper road maintenance in many parts of the city has been a major concern for the denizens and behind many accidents. For commuters using Cemetery Road, which connects Royapuram and Old Washermanpet, worrying about the damaged stretch is a daily ordeal.

R Ramesh, a civic activist, complains that the city corporation had left the road without proper restoration after being dug up for other projects. “The road is already narrow, and it is encroached by eateries on both sides of the road. RSRM hospital and a park are situated close by, increasing the footfall of the stretch,” he said.

Residents doubt the impact of the State’s North Chennai Development Plan, which was rolled out in 2023, “Civic infrastructure development is a question now when even the basic amenities are not met.”

Ramesh laments that the stretch is even more dangerous as heavy water tanker lorries frequent the road, as the road is close to a Metro Water tanker filling station.

“Despite the offices of Corporation and MLA in the vicinity, the road is neglected, and the authorities have a passive attitude. North Chennai is ignored in all aspects by the Corporation; what happened to the North Chennai Development Plan funds is questionable,” said Ramesh.

When contacted, Ward 52 councillor S Geetha said, “The issue has been raised with the Corporation already, and the repair works on the road will be completed soon.”