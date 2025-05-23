Chennai Citizen Connect: Bus stops turn into parking spots on Wallajah Road, action sought

CHENNAI: While transit enthusiasts and social workers have constantly urged for better public transport and infrastructure to operate the same, the facilities, however, in reality, have been far from the people's demands.

Two bus stops located at the Wallajah Road near Anna Salai have been placed adjacent to one another. While people are often seen waiting on the seats of the two bus stands, what is also evident is that the place has been turned into a parking spot.

Meanwhile, on April 10, DT Next reported that a bus stop located opposite to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (TNGMSSH) is also being used as a pedestrian walk, and there have been calls for the need to improve the facility.

However, though it has been more than a month, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has still not addressed the concern.

Joel Shelton Terrance F, policy researcher -- Reach the Unreached posted on social media that the bus stand at Wallajah Road on Anna Salai is in an adverse condition.

Additionally, Joel has also written on X, "Two bus stands adjacent to each other (in approximately 175 metres towards P&ORR Sons) are identified with limited seating facilities, but the bus doesn't stop as the bus bay is filled with parked cars. Request Chennai traffic police and city corporation to take quick action.”

He further requested the government departments to relocate the bus stops from Periyar Bridge to the bus stop near P&ORR Sons.

“Haphazard parking should be taken action against, especially when it causes hindrance to the people. Also, government departments must swiftly act on the issue of the three bus stops overall, located almost 200 metres away,” added Joel.

The department officials did not respond when contacted.