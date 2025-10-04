Chennai Citizen Connect: Broken slabs, uneven footpath in Chromepet worries pedestrians

CHENNAI: Pedestrians using the footpath along Rajendra Prasad Road in Chromepet are facing difficulties as slabs have broken and caved in, leaving behind potholes and an uneven surface. Residents have complained that people often trip and fall, sustaining bruises and minor injuries.

The road from MIT Junction through Nehru Nagar and Kumaran Kundram up to Hasthinapuram is one of the busiest stretches with schools, banks, shops and the famous Kumaran Kundram temple also situated on the road.

As the road is congested with vehicle movements all the time, pedestrians would use the footpath to walk on the road. However, the damaged slabs have made the footpath unsafe. The senior citizens are most affected as they lose balance and fall.

During the peak hours, the students who used to rush to school would often trip and fall. Most of them suffer injuries, and their uniform would get torn due to the broken slabs and potholes. The residents mentioned that the pavement has not been repaired for many years, and now it has become unusable.

The members of the Chromepet Welfare Association also staged a protest to have the pavement repaired soon. Santhanam, an activist from Chromepet, said when they complained to the Tambaram Corporation, the officials pointed out that Rajendra Prasad Road and its pavements come under the National Highways Department.

The highway officials, when approached, said repair work was delayed due to a lack of funds, but assured that the stretch would be restored soon.