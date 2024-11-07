Chennai Citizen Connect: Broken manhole a headache for Royapuram residents

CHENNAI: A broken manhole is disrupting the routine of the residents on Chetty Street in Royapuram. The overflowing sewage water spilling from the manhole on the sidewalk poses health concerns to the locals.

“This is a health hazard, and we can see sewage water overflowing almost every other day. This leads to an unbearable stench and makes the area unclean. We have complained multiple times to the Greater Chennai Corporation, but nothing has been done to resolve the issue permanently,” said Vignesh R, a local shopkeeper.

Residents say that the overflowing sewage is also a breeding ground for mosquitoes and poses the risk of vector-borne diseases. Therefore, the authorities must take immediate action.

“The sewage overflow is a perennial problem in this area. The manhole is on the footpath. It is broken and uneven, making it more unsafe with sewage water flowing on the footpath,” a resident said, adding that the manhole is dangerous to pedestrians.

Shopkeepers and residents claim that despite multiple complaints raised to authorities, the repair works keep getting delayed and leaving the area unsanitary.

“Every time it rains, the situation worsens because the sewage water floods the footpath, making it difficult for anyone to walk. There is a lot of waste that the passersby also throw in the same sewage water,” said Ramesh, another resident.

When contacted, a GCC official acknowledged the issue and said that the officials would take necessary steps to repair the manhole and prevent overflow in the future.