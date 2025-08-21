Chennai Citizen Connect: Broken handrails pose threat to students of pvt school in Kellys

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has installed handrails throughout the city to enhance pedestrian safety. These handrails were specifically placed alongside schools, colleges, hospitals, and various other locations.

However, the handrails installed a few months ago along the footpaths near a private girls’ school in Kellys on Orms Road are now posing a threat to students.

Parents of the students and auto drivers picking up the children have reported that the broken handrails are visible along the footpaths near the school.

J Annie, a parent, stated, “At the main entrance of the school, the handrails have been damaged and left unchecked by officials for months. There is a high possibility of students getting injured. We urge the GCC to take swift action to prevent any unfortunate incidents.”

The school principal emphasised, “About 1,500 students are enrolled in our school, and they frequently exit through the main entrance on Orms Road. The broken railings must be replaced as soon as possible to ensure the safety of the students.”

Additionally, the principal raised concerns about food pushcarts encroaching on the footpaths adjacent to the school.

“Men of all ages gather to eat in the morning and evening, and they often stare at the students, which makes them uncomfortable. After we registered a complaint with the GCC, the officials cleared the pushcart, but it returned to the same spot a few days later.”

When DT Next contacted the ward councillor, Vasanthi Paramasivam, she responded, “I will notify the relevant corporation officials to take immediate action. The damaged handrails will be replaced within a week.”

An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation mentioned, “Since this is a school zone, we require a request letter from the principal to initiate the replacement of the handrails. The replacement work will commence with the allocated budget.”