Chennai Citizen Connect: Alapakkam population doubles but civic amenities stuck in the past

CHENNAI: The residents of Alapakkam are facing a tough time due to overflowing sewage on their streets.

A few years ago, the Alapakkam panchayat had only around 5,000 houses. Now, there are more than 10,000 homes, and many government staff, retired employees, and new families have moved from the city to Alapakkam for a peaceful environment.

However, the residents claimed that the panchayat is not providing even the basic amenities for the village.

In Sakthi Nagar, sewage water is seen flowing through the streets, and an unbearable smell forces the people to cover their noses while walking on the streets.

The residents, including school students, are forced to walk through the dirty water daily.

Sewage overflow always leads to the spread of diseases and creates unsanitary conditions, impacting the health and well-being of residents.

“We have complained many times to the panchayat office and the district officials, but no one is taking action,” said R Ramanathan from the village.

The residents also said the panchayat is not showing interest in fixing the problem because there are talks to merge Alapakkam with Chengalpattu Municipality. An official from the Alapakkam panchayat said, “We don’t have enough funds now. We have asked the government for extra funds, and once we get them, we will build proper drainage.”