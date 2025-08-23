Chennai Citizen Connect: Abandoned land of CMWSSB a safety hazard to Kodungaiyur residents

CHENNAI: An abandoned property of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) with overgrown bushes has become a safety concern for the residents of Kodungaiyur, who have raised allegations that officials have failed to act.

A fenced land with a well at Muthamil Nagar 4th Street, Kodungaiyur, is under the control of CMWSSB. It was said that the Metro Water Board had been using the well to supply water and the land to pump drainage water.

However, the Board has failed to maintain the property for the past several months. With the broken gate of the property left unattended, miscreants have turned the place into an open bar, especially at night, according to a resident.

In addition, the land, a mini jungle covered with overgrown bushes and unpruned trees, has now become a hideout for venomous creatures, including snakes, leading to fear among residents in and around, the resident added.

Another resident pointed out that as the gate is broken, the kids in the area get easy access to the dilapidated land. He added that kids step into the property and play there. As the well on the piece of land has not been covered or maintained properly, the chances of untoward incidents are high, he said, adding that this raises serious concerns among parents.

When contacted, an official with CMWSSB said that, based on the complaints from residents, steps have been initiated to repair the gate and remove the overgrown bushes.