Chennai chokes as traffic congestion worsens with unregulated vending zones

CHENNAI: While the city chokes owing to heavy traffic congestion, several residents across various neighborhoods in Chennai have raised concerns over never-ending traffic jams and civic problems stemming from unauthorized vending zones on arterial roads.

As per a report in The Hindu, locals noted that in Madipakkam, the stretch of Velachery-Tambaram Road near the Pallikaranai marshland is frequently brought to a standstill as motorists stop their vehicles haphazardly on the road and go shopping, especially during peak hours.

Similar issues have been reported on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near the Perungudi toll plaza in Sholinganallur, where unregulated vendors cause major traffic snarls. Apart from this, residents noted that even traffic cops were unable to manage the situation effectively, which contributed to the chaos.

In Anna Nagar’s G Block, residents have raised complaints about people parking their vehicles in front of residential complexes and also noted that vendors in the area have caused significant damage to the footpaths while displaying their wares.

In response to the complaints, Greater Chennai Corporation officials stated that a meeting will be held this week to come up with a plan for regulating vendors on these arterial roads, which fall under their jurisdiction.

However, residents have called for long-term solutions that include wider foot-over-bridges and pedestrian subways designed in a way that accommodates vendors at affordable rents.