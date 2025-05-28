Begin typing your search...
Chennai child receives wrong treatment; case registered against doctor
Ice House police has registered a case against the doctor, Mohammad Owaisi under two sections
CHENNAI: A serious allegation has surfaced in Chennai involving the wrong medical treatment of a young boy.
According to a report from Thanthi TV, the boy who was brought in for a mouth ulcer consultation received improper treatment from the doctor.
Ice House police has registered a case against the doctor, Mohammad Owaisi under two sections.
Further details awaited.
Next Story