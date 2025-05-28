Begin typing your search...

    Chennai child receives wrong treatment; case registered against doctor

    Ice House police has registered a case against the doctor, Mohammad Owaisi under two sections

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 May 2025 11:57 AM IST
    Chennai child receives wrong treatment; case registered against doctor
    X

    Ice House police station 

    CHENNAI: A serious allegation has surfaced in Chennai involving the wrong medical treatment of a young boy.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, the boy who was brought in for a mouth ulcer consultation received improper treatment from the doctor.

    Ice House police has registered a case against the doctor, Mohammad Owaisi under two sections.

    Further details awaited.

    wrong treatmentThanthi TV reportIce House police station
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X