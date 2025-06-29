Chennai: Chief Secretary on field visit to study city’s flood tackling capacity

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary N Muruganatham on Saturday inspected ongoing drainage system works carried out by the Chennai Metro Water Department's Sewage and Supply Department (CMWSSB) and road cut and repair works undertaken by the city corporation. The top official also reviewed the laying of new roads, rejuvenation of lakes and desilting of ponds carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

A press release from Ripon Buildings stated that the Chief Secretary inspected the ongoing underground sewage project at Ramachandram Street and Bangalow Thoppu main road in Mugalivakkam, costing Rs 99.71 crore. The top official also inspected the underground sewage project at Rs 418.20 crore in Raja Street and MGR Road in Kottivakkam and Palavakkam.

He also conducted a surprise inspection at a fair price shop in Mugalivakkam. CS, along with civic officials, also inspected the flood mitigation measures carried out by the Chennai Corporation at Arukan Canal in Adyar Zone at Rs 30 lakhs.

The top bureaucrat discussed the removal of plants, dredging, and bank repair work being carried out in two ponds. The road construction work being carried out on the Perungudi Railway Station Road from Velachery to Perungudi MRTS Railway Station and MGR Road at Rs 8.09 crore was also reviewed.