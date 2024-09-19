Chennai CEO transferred for allowing 'pseudoscience' speaker in govt schools

CHENNAI: Following the incident of a self proclaimed spiritual man Mahavishnu's speech on pseudoscience in Chennai govt schools almost a fortnight ago, the school education department transferred the Chennai Chief Education Officer S Mars to Thanjavur district library.

Mars has been posted at the Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur district.

As per the reports submitted to the government by the director S Kannappan, the transfer was initiated.

In a viral video that broke out on September 6, a self-proclaimed spiritual speaker of Paramporul Foundation had made demeaning statements on differently-abled persons and also preached pseudoscience to girls' of Ashok Nagar and Saidapet city government schools.

Additionally, the video that went viral on social media platforms created uproar among the members of the public.

It showed the speaker entering into a verbal argument with a blind government teacher, which caused the members of the differently-abled welfare association to react.

Acting quickly, the department transferred the school heads of both the government schools and ordered an investigation under school education director S Kannappan.

The investigation was held with the school heads, teachers and the Chennai Chief Education Officer, said sources.

Department sources allege that the speaker was also called-in after a nod from a higher official of the education department and from an official in TN Model Schools, besides the CEO.

Meanwhile, Mahavishnu was also arrested by the city police after different cases were registered against him.