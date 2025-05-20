Chennai Central–Sainagar Shirdi SF Express rescheduled on May 21, 28

CHENNAI: Train No 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 1.25 am on May 21 and 28 (Wednesdays), has been rescheduled to depart at 11.25 a.m. on the same days, due to a Fixed Time Corridor Block for engineering works in the Chennai Division.

The train will depart late by 10 hours, said a Southern Railway statement.