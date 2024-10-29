Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Central - Santragachi Superfast Special train rescheduled on 29.10.2024; check details

    Train No 06147 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Superfast Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 am on October 29 is rescheduled to leave at 7.30 pm

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Oct 2024 5:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that Train No 06147 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Superfast Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 am on October 29 is rescheduled to leave at 7.30 pm (9hrs & 10 minutes late) to facilitate passengers going to their native places for Diwali along the Chennai - Howrah sector.

    Southern RailwayExpress trainTrain reschedule
    Online Desk

