Chennai Central - Santragachi Superfast Special train rescheduled on 29.10.2024; check details
Train No 06147 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Superfast Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 am on October 29 is rescheduled to leave at 7.30 pm
CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that Train No 06147 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Superfast Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 am on October 29 is rescheduled to leave at 7.30 pm (9hrs & 10 minutes late) to facilitate passengers going to their native places for Diwali along the Chennai - Howrah sector.
