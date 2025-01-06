Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Central-Nizamuddin Duronto Express train rescheduled on Jan 6, check details here

    Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on January 6 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.00 pm

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jan 2025 8:35 AM IST
    Chennai Central-Nizamuddin Duronto Express train rescheduled on Jan 6, check details here
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train No 12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Duronto Express train scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on January 6 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.00 pm due to late running of pairing train (Late by 9 hours 25 mins)

    Southern RailwayTrain rescheduledExpress Trains
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick