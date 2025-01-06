Begin typing your search...
Chennai Central-Nizamuddin Duronto Express train rescheduled on Jan 6, check details here
Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on January 6 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.00 pm
CHENNAI: Train No 12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Duronto Express train scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on January 6 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.00 pm due to late running of pairing train (Late by 9 hours 25 mins)
Next Story