Chennai Central Metro station gets new book park 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the 5,000 sqft ‘book park’ at Chennai Central Metro station at the cost of Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday. With thousands of books, a cafeteria and a mini event hall facilitated to a station with one of the highest footfalls, the space is sure to transform travel and leisure experiences for commuters and for the general public in the city overall.

Through a revenue-sharing model, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTBESC) under the Department of School Education is collaborating with the Chennai Metro Rail for this initiative.

For the readers, the book park will have books on Tamil, English and other languages along with school textbooks, literary translation books, competitive examination books and children's literature.

The books are also available on various topics ranging from education, politics, poetry, fiction, law, science, agriculture, history and more. To attract more and new readers, the book park has also announced a 10 percent discount on books. And, considering the size of the facility, department officials say, the library will contain more than 5,000 books.

Meanwhile, TNTBESC officials say that the book park will be operational from 9 am till 9 pm with wifi facility for readers.

Along with this, CM also inaugurated 110 additional library buildings that have been constructed in all districts at a cost of Rs 24.20 crore. Books worth Rs 2.20 crore, computers and gadgets worth Rs 60 lakh and tables and chairs worth Rs 1.59 crore have been equipped at these facilities.

Additionally, CM also inaugurated an e-commerce website www.tntextbooksonline.com to facilitate easy purchase of books by readers across the globe. -

And, a new building for a full-time branch library built at a cost of Rs 70 lakh in Paramakudi and 70 special libraries set up across TN in places where people gather like the bus stands, hospitals and collectorate, amounting to Rs 29.80 crore have also inaugurated here on Tuesday.