Chennai Central - Lokmanya Tilak Express to be diverted on March 29

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the diversion of train services due to non-interlock work for Electronic Interlocking at Neral Station (Kalyan–Lonavala Section, Mumbai Division).

1. Train No 12164 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Lokmanya Tilak Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.25 pm on March 29 will be diverted to run via Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel and Thane.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Panvel and Thane for the convenience of passengers.