Chennai Central-Arakkonam section to get AC EMU service from November

CHENNAI: Commuters on the Central-Arakkonam line will soon be able to beat the heat in air-conditioned comfort. From November, the Southern Railway will launch an AC EMU service on the busy West Line, the first for this stretch and only the second in the Chennai suburban network.

Modelled on the Beach-Chengalpattu AC local introduced in April, the new service will have the same fares and onboard features. “This corridor was chosen because it has the second-highest patronage after the Beach-Chengalpattu route,” a senior railway official said.

The Beach-Chengalpattu AC local has seen steady growth, with the average daily ridership climbing from 1,488 in April to 3,800 in July. At present, eight such services run daily. Officials say the numbers will get a boost once the St Thomas Mount-Velachery MRTS extension is completed and merged with the Metro Rail.

The AC fare starts at Rs35 for up to 10 km and goes up to Rs105 for 56-60 km. Regular suburban trains cost Rs5 for up to 20 km and Rs15 for 56-60 km.

Not every commuter is thrilled about the AC service, some want changes beyond just introducing more AC trains. “The new AC train is a welcome move. But the Railways must focus on punctuality and reducing fares to make travel more affordable for people,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a rail activist from Tambaram.

Others called for smarter scheduling. “The timings and fares suit government staff and high-income groups. But it’s the noon service we really need, when the sun is blazing,” said E Tamil Mani, who travels daily from Arakkonam to Ambattur Industrial Estate.

