Chennai: CCTV footage aids police arrest burglar within hours

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a burglar within hours of a break-in at a residence in Anna Nagar West, leveraging CCTV footage to swiftly identify and apprehend the suspect.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Thursday at the home of Shankar, a 50-year-old security guard, residing on 17th Main Road.

While Shankar was away on night duty, an intruder broke into his house, as his wife and children slept. The burglar forced open the door and stole a gold bracelet (one sovereign) and a silver bracelet from a bureau. Shankar’s wife awoke to the noise, switched on the lights, and spotted the suspect fleeing. Though neighbours chased the intruder, he escaped by scaling a barricade.

A complaint was promptly filed at Tirumangalam police station. Inspector of the Tirumangalam Crime Wing, on night patrol, immediately launched an investigation and reviewed nearby CCTV footage, which helped identify the suspect.

By 6 am, police arrested 25-year-old Deepak Tamilarasan, a resident of SIDCO near Padi flyover in Villivakkam, and recovered the stolen gold bracelet. Deepak was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.