Chennai CCB busts international passport fraud ring

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, Chennai’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three foreign nationals, for attempting to obtain Indian passports using forged documents to illegally travel abroad. As many as four Indian nationals who aided the arrested foreign nationals are also being questioned by the sleuths.

The operation began on Tuesday after immigration officials at Chennai International Airport alerted the CCB’s Fake Passport Investigation Wing about suspicious applicants. Following directives from Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, CCB launched an investigation and arrested the following persons.

Arrested foreign nationals:

1. Mohammed Kasim Pathan, 41 (Bangladesh)

2. Sangupillai Sarojini Devi, 58 (Sri Lanka)

3. Dhanraj Pokhriyal, 40 (Nepal) .

All the three were arrested and remanded to Puzhal Central Prison.

Indian accomplices detained:

1. Bina Das, 54 (Odisha)

2. Ramamoorthy, 44 (Nagapattinam)

3. Chennamma, 45 (Andhra Pradesh)

4. Parakathulla, 59 (Sivagangai)

Investigation revealed the accused concealed their true identities and nationalities. They used forged Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and PAN cardsto apply for passports. The suspects were aiming to exploit Indian passports for illegal migration.

Chennai city police commissioner A Arun, praised the CCB team and issued a stern warning: "Unauthorized travel agencies are luring citizens into document fraud schemes. Those attempting illegal passport procurement or aiding such activities will face strict legal action," he said.