Chennai cardiac surgeon, 39, dies of sudden heart attack on duty

CHENNAI: Dr Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, tragically died of a heart attack while on hospital rounds on Wednesday, as per media reports.

Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar said on X that doctors tried multiple interventions—CPR, angioplasty with stenting, an intra-aortic balloon pump, and ECMO support. But, a complete blockage of the left main artery proved fatal. Dr Roy is survived by his wife and young son.

Experts said his death highlights a worrying trend of young doctors facing sudden cardiac issues. Long work hours, high stress from critical decisions, patient expectations, and medico-legal pressures, combined with irregular meals, limited exercise, and skipped health check-ups, increase the risk.

