    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Aug 2025 3:10 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-31 09:42:19  )
    Chennai cardiac surgeon, 39, dies of sudden heart attack on duty
    Dr Gradlin Roy (Credit: X post)

    CHENNAI: Dr Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, tragically died of a heart attack while on hospital rounds on Wednesday, as per media reports.

    Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar said on X that doctors tried multiple interventions—CPR, angioplasty with stenting, an intra-aortic balloon pump, and ECMO support. But, a complete blockage of the left main artery proved fatal. Dr Roy is survived by his wife and young son.

    Experts said his death highlights a worrying trend of young doctors facing sudden cardiac issues. Long work hours, high stress from critical decisions, patient expectations, and medico-legal pressures, combined with irregular meals, limited exercise, and skipped health check-ups, increase the risk.

