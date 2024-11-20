Chennai cabbies rape runaway minor, arrested

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl who left home after a quarrel with her aunt was allegedly raped by a cab driver and his friend who hosted her for a couple of days in the pretext of securing her a job.

The accused were arrested, and the girl is lodged at a government home for counselling and medical examinations, said the police.

The girl, who has completed Class 12 in Tiruvannamalai, was raised by her grandmother after her parents died. Earlier this year, she moved in with her aunt in Chennai. On November 12, she left the house after fighting with her aunt and hailed a cab to go to Central railway station. During the ride, she shared her story with the driver and said she was looking for a job.

The driver, Bakkiyaraj (38), offered to help and introduced her to Paramasivam (40), who took her to his house in Kilambakkam. He told his family that she was his friend's daughter, whom he was helping to land a job.

Meanwhile, the aunt lodged a missing complaint with the St Thomas Mount police. On November 15, the girl decided to go back to her aunt and contacted Bakkiyaraj. He took her in his car and raped her inside the vehicle. A few hours later, he handed her over to Paramasivam, who too raped her.

The girl escaped and reached her aunt's place on Sunday and narrated her ordeal, after which a complaint was filed. Both were arrested and booked under several sections, including Pocso Act.