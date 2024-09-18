Chennai burning up, expect sweltering heat for 2-3 days

CHENNAI: For the third consecutive day, Chennai recorded 100o Fahrenheit and 102.5o F at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively on Tuesday.

The meteorological department has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to surge by 2-4 degree Celsius in north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days due to the change in wind pattern over the sea.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Madurai was 41o C (105.8oF), followed by Erode district with 39.6o C (103.2oF), Meenambakkam 39.2oC (102.5o F). As many as 15 weather stations in TN have recorded above 100o F.

Due to moderate westerlies/southwesterlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels and less moisture level in the sea, the maximum temperature has surged by 2-4-degree Celsius than normal over north coastal and adjoining interior districts o including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai. It’s likely to continue for the next two days especially during the day. Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu.

“The Meenambakkam weather station has recorded its hottest day in September month so far, which equals the record set in 2002 and 2004 – 39.2-degree Celsius,” said TN weatherman Pradeep John.

Meanwhile, some places in the State might receive light to moderate rain during the weekend. The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 21, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 km/h gusting to 65 km/h is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Comorin area.