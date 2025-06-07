Chennai: Boy injured after falling from moving school bus

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy was injured after falling from a moving private school bus in Maduranthagam on Thursday. Jeeva of Periya Vaiyavur in Maduranthagam is a kindergarten student in a private CBSE school in Maduranthagam. His father Prakash is an automobile mechanic.

Usually, the school bus would pick up Jeeva. On Thursday evening, while returning from school, Jeeva was seated opposite the door. Police said that he had been sleeping and the door was also kept open. When nearing Padalam, the driver made a sudden turn. Jeeva lost his grip and fell from the bus through the door.

He was injured on his head, lips, and limbs, and was rushed to a private hospital in Padalam for treatment. The angry public questioned the bus driver but there was no proper response from him. The Padalam police has registered a case and further inquiry is on.