CHENNAI: A 10 year old boy died after he fell from the second floor terrace of a building while attempting to retrieve a kite stuck in a tree in Avadi. The incident happened on Sunday and the boy succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as R Karthik. Karthik lived with his parents, Rajkumar, an auto driver and Emiliammal and two siblings at Ramalingapuram, Avadi. He was a class 6 student at a private school in Avadi.

On Sunday, Karthik had accompanied his mother Emiliammal to a prayer house in the neighbourhood. While his mother was praying with the other members, Karthik joined some of the kids who were playing on the terrace of the prayer house when the incident happened.

Probe revealed that the children were flying kites and one of the kites got stuck in a tree near the building. Karthik who climbed on the parapet wall to secure the kite from the tree allegedly slipped and fell to the ground. Alarmed by the screaming noises and the loud thud, those praying inside rushed out to find the young boy lying in a pool of blood. Karthik was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Avadi Police have registered a case and sent Karthik's body for autopsy.