Chennai: Body of newborn found in septic tank at Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A baby’s body was recovered from a septic tank in Kodungaiyur on Tuesday evening. According to police sources, Mohammed Rafiq, a resident of Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Kodungaiyur, alerted the authorities about the body.

The incident came to light when residents attempted to clear a blocked sewage line in the locality and discovered the body in the septic tank.

Rafiq runs a plastic manufacturing firm in Vadaperumbakkam and lives with his family in Kodungaiyur. On Tuesday, Rafiq checked the soak pits and septic tank outside his house due to a blockage in the sewage at his house.

After opening the lid, Rafiq found the body and alerted the authorities. Personnel from Kodungaiyur police station recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital to determine whether the baby was stillborn or if he was killed and disposed of.

A case has been registered and CCTV footage from nearby streets are being examined to find if any person dumped the baby into the sewage line.