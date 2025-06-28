Chennai: Bodies of two murdered youths exhumed

CHENNAI: The bodies of two youths who were murdered and buried near the sub registrar office in Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district were exhumed on Friday in the presence of police and revenue officials.

Tiruvallur district police had secured two men who murdered two of their friends in an intoxicated state after a brawl and buried their bodies in Uthukottai a week ago. Pennalurpet Police, who were probing a missing complaint from the family members of the two youths, learnt about the murder after they questioned the friends who used to hang out with the missing youth.

The 'missing' youths are identified as Akash (18) and Janakiraman (20) of Katchur village near Uthukottai, about 50 km from the city.

Parents of the youths filed a missing complaint on June 22 after the two of them did not return home for days. Two men, Kamesh and Mani, who were picked up by police, spilled the beans about beating Akash and Janakiraman to death and burying their bodies.