Chennai biker swerves to avoid hitting stray cow, collides with car instead, dies

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old motorist died after he swerved and hit a cow that jumped in front of his bike along the Nellikuppam Road near Guduvanchery on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as S Nivas, veered his bike to avoid hitting a stray cow that came on his path when he collided with a car coming in the opposite direction. In the impact, he was thrown off the vehicle and suffered head injuries.

Passersby rescued Nivas and took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Potheri Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police registered a case and sent the deceased's body for a post-mortem exam.

Earlier, the Tambaram city police had warned that strict action would be taken against cattle owners who let animals loose on the roads.

On August 10, a 30-year-old man, Dharmadurai, died after his bike collided with a stray cow at Somangalam near Tambaram. In July, too, two persons were killed in stray cattle-related accidents in Guduvanchery.