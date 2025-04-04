Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Bigg Boss fame Tharshan booked for assault over parking dispute

    Actor Darshan has also filed a complaint from his side, and the JJ Nagar police are conducting an investigation.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 April 2025 8:54 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-04 03:31:00  )
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A police complaint has been filed against actor and Bigg Boss Tamil star Tharshan, along with his friends, for allegedly assaulting the son of a Madras High Court judge over a car parking dispute.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, actor Darshan has also filed a complaint from his side, and the JJ Nagar police are conducting an investigation.

    Further details awaited.

    Bigg BossTharshanCar parking
