Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Bigg Boss fame Tharshan booked for assault over parking dispute
Actor Darshan has also filed a complaint from his side, and the JJ Nagar police are conducting an investigation.
CHENNAI: A police complaint has been filed against actor and Bigg Boss Tamil star Tharshan, along with his friends, for allegedly assaulting the son of a Madras High Court judge over a car parking dispute.
According to a Thanthi TV report, actor Darshan has also filed a complaint from his side, and the JJ Nagar police are conducting an investigation.
Further details awaited.
Next Story