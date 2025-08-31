Chennai bids adieu to 1,869 Vinayagar idols

CHENNAI: Over 1,800 Vinayagar idols were immersed along the designated points in the city's coast on Sunday without any untoward incidents.

In the Greater Chennai Police's limits, 1,869 idols were immersed following the permission to install 1,519 idols for Vinayaga Chathurthi festival, which occurred on August 27. The remaining idols were from the Avadi and Tambaram city police limits.

The idols were taken in procession along the routes permitted by the police, and the idols were immersed at four points- Srinivasapuram (Marina beach), Palavakkam, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and Tiruvottiyur Popular Weighing Bridge.

The majority of the idols, 1,126, were immersed at Srinivasapuram immersion point, followed by Palavakkam - 534 idols, Fishing harbour - 534 idols and Tiruvottiyur - 14 idols.

Accordingly, on the orders of GCP Commissioner A Arun, 16,500 police officers and men from law and order, traffic, special wings, armed police, commandos from armed reserve and 2,000 Home Guards were deployed for bandobust duty. Traffic diversions were in place on Sunday across the city and the Tambaram police limits for seamless and peaceful immersion of idols.