Chennai begins feasibility study for ‘Water Metro’ from Napier Bridge to Kovalam

CHENNAI: The first phase of feasibility studies for Chennai’s Water Metro project, aimed at easing traffic congestion and boosting tourism, is currently underway between Napier Bridge and Kovalam.

Modelled after Kochi’s Water Metro, which was launched in 2023 with 16 proposed routes (of which four are operational), the Tamil Nadu government plans to introduce a similar system in Chennai. The Water Metro will provide modern water-based transport for both commuters and tourists.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, as part of the first phase, passenger ferry services will be introduced along the 53-km stretch between Napier Bridge and Kovalam, using the Buckingham Canal as the main waterway. Officials are examining suitable locations for ferry terminals and workshops, alongside necessary infrastructure. Multiple agencies, including the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), the Water Resources Department and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, are jointly working on the project.

Additionally, officials said that to implement the project, the Buckingham Canal between Napier Bridge and Kovalam must first be restored and dredged. Setting up sewage treatment plants, water quality monitoring systems, aeration mechanisms and water management systems will be essential. Clearing silt and waste from the canal will enable ferry services and curb flooding in the city.

The cost of restoring the canal and implementing the Water Metro is expected to range between Rs. 3,000 crore and Rs. 5,000 crore. Officials also noted that treated water from the canal could be supplied to industries, generating additional revenue to offset maintenance costs.

The proposal will soon be sent to the state government, following which the Water Resources Department is expected to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within a year. The project is anticipated to bring major urban transformation to Chennai.

The state has identified ten water routes to promote tourism, and if the Chennai Water Metro proves successful, it could eventually be integrated into a larger 1,078 km national waterway project linking Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Officials have confirmed that preliminary surveys are in full swing to evaluate the project’s technical and financial feasibility.