Chennai Beach-Velachery MRTS trains not to stop at Park station

CHENNAI: The MRTS train services between Chennai Beach and Velachery, which resumed service on Tuesday (October 29), will not stop at Chennai Park Town station, announced the Southern Railway.

The railway authorities took the decision after taking note of the fact that the construction works at the station is still ongoing.

Also Read: After 14 months, MRTS service between Chennai Beach and Velachery set to resume from October 29

The EMU service between Beach and Velachery stations was suspended in August 2023 to facilitate the construction of the fourth railway line between Chennai Egmore and Beach stations. In the 14 months since then, trains were being operated only between Velachery-Chintadripet-Velachery, forcing people to use MTC buses, auto-rickshaws and other modes of transport to reach MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.