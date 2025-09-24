Chennai: BBA graduate among 4 held for Rs 9 lakh robbery bid

CHENNAI: Four men, including a BBA graduate, were arrested by the North Beach police on Tuesday for attacking a mobile phone shop employee and attempting to rob him of Rs 9 lakh near Beach Road last week.

The victim, Arshad Hussain (30) of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, worked at a cellphone shop in Burma Bazaar. On September 9, he was returning on a two-wheeler with his friend Abdul Razzak after collecting money from the sale of new phones.

Four men on two bikes intercepted them, rammed their vehicle, and attempted to snatch the cash bag while threatening them with a knife. Hussain and Razzak raised an alarm, drawing the attention of bystanders and forcing the gang to flee.

Based on Hussain’s complaint, North Beach police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area helped identify the suspects. The arrested were identified as Lokesh (22) of Jafferkhanpet, Saravanan (350 of Tiruttani, Justin (24) of West Mambalam, and Augustine (21), a BBA graduate from Saidapet.