Chennai based devotee donates Rs 2.02 cr for TTD Trusts

TIRUPATI: Vardhaman Jain, a Srivari devotee from Chennai donated Rs.1.01 crore each to TTD SV Prasadam Trust and SV Annaprasadam Trust her on Saturday.

To that extends, the donor handed over the DDs to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in the presence of Vyasaraja Mutt Pontiff Vidyashreesha Theertha Swamiji at Srivari Temple.