Chennai: Bar owner, staff held for selling liquor beyond permitted hours

CHENNAI: The owner and sales staff of a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet on Radial Road in Pallikaranai were arrested by the police on Sunday for selling liquor beyond the stipulated hours.

The police said that they received frequent complaints about the bar selling liquor 24/7, and noted that the public expressed concern that this leads to road accidents and law and order issues in the neighbourhood. Acting on the complaints, Pallikaranai police conducted a surprise check during the early hours of Sunday and found liquor being sold illegally.

The police seized 63 bottles of liquor and arrested the bar owner, Surya (27), and sales staff, Praveen (21). Cases were registered against them, and they were produced before a magistrate and sent to prison.