Chennai: Bangladeshi man held with fake passport.

CHENNAI: A Bangladeshi national was arrested for possession of a fake passport by the Chennai police on Tuesday. Police said that he was detained at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday when he tried to board a flight to Abu Dhabi using a fake passport.

The man, identified as Uttam Kumar of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, was handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai Police.

Probe found that he entered India illegally in 2015 and lived in West Bengal for a few years. Later, he moved to Chennai and stayed with friends, pretending to work at a construction company before trying to leave for Abu Dhabi.

A police team found that Kumar had procured fake Aadhaar, Voter ID, and PAN cards to get an Indian passport.

Police seized all his fake ID cards, his passport, and his mobile phone. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that they will be probing to find those who helped the accused in obtaining the documents.